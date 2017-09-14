Ribbon cutting ceremony help for east side park

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A ribbon cutting ceremony was held for a far east side park Thursday morning.

The ceremony was held at Dubarry Park, which is located at 38th Street and Post Road, after undergoing renovations.

Mayor Hogsett was on hand to welcome the first residents to enjoy the updates to the park.

Indy Park officials say they invested nearly $1 million to improve the park, made possible by grants from the Lilly Endowment, Finish Line and the City of Indianapolis.

For more on this story, click on the video.