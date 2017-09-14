Scott Jones’ Carmel mega mansion estate sale starts Thursday

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A Carmel mega mansion that has been featured on HGTV and MTV’s Cribs could be yours, along with nearly everything in it.

Tech guru Scott Jones is selling everything in his home during an estate sale that started Thursday morning and runs through Sunday.

There are a variety of items for sale including a T-rex skull cast, a carved wood Chinese gong, a die hard fully automatic battery charger, rollerblades, dishes, a $60,000 pool table and the list goes on.

The sale is taking place at his home at 1150 West 116th Street in Carmel.

