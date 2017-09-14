Signs a career in real estate might be for you

Considering a Career in Real Estate?

Flipping through the television channels, you will find more than a few shows about buying and selling homes and the professionals that make it happen. Networks like HGTV and DIY have cast real estate careers into the spotlight, sometimes glamorizing the hard work and grit that goes along with success. Like your mother told you, don’t believe everything you see on TV. Yes, life as a REALTOR® is rewarding in many ways, but do you have what it takes and how do you get there if you have a desire to break into the biz?

There is more than one direction to take on this career path. If you are just entering the workforce or perhaps looking for a change, consider a few questions to discover if real estate is right for you.

Who would be good for this profession?

Are you good with people? Relationships are paramount to this job, building them and fostering them. Are you self-motivated? You and only you can determine your success. Are you organized? Keeping your finger on the pulse of the market while juggling clients, old and new, requires order and efficiency.

Visit www.talktotucker.com/talk for more tips on prepping your home for sale.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY F.C. TUCKER