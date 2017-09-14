Student shot, killed in Washington state; GoFundMe page setup for victim’s family

SPOKANE, Wash. (WISH) – A student in Washington State is dead after trying to stop a school shooting. It happened Wednesday morning at Freeman High School near Spokane.

According to Police, the student suspect walked into the school with a black duffel bag and tried to shoot one gun, which jammed. He then pulled out another weapon and shot and killed a student who tried to stop him. Multiple students identified the victim as Sam Strahan.

The shooter then moved down the hallway and struck three more students. They’re said to be in stable condition.

A courageous act by a member of the school stopped the shooter. A school custodian stepped in before the school resource officer was able to get there.

“And we send our prayers out to the mother whose student is not coming home today. These are senseless and tragic events that really don’t need to happen. And I don’t understand them. I don’t think anybody can make any sense out of this. But we need to figure out what’s gone wrong with our society that our children decide they need to take weapons to deal with the issues that they’re facing,” said Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich, Spokane County.

The suspect has been identified by witnesses, but 24-Hour News 8 is not releasing the name due to the suspect being a juvenile. The suspect is in custody in juvenile detention.

The school, which is between Spokane and Rockford, has 327 students according to reports. Classes are cancelled for today. Counseling for students and family will be available.

There is a GoFundMe page set up to help the Strahan’s family. It was set up two months ago to help raise money for Sam and his sister’s college fund after their father passed away. Now the description has changed to say the money will go toward supporting “the family during this difficult time.”