Thousands will participate in Feast of the Hunters Moon

Get ready to “feast!” The Feast of the Hunters Moon comes to Tippecanoe County later this month. Leslie Martin Conwell, Event Manager, Feast of the Hunters Moon, and Craig Hadley, Executive Director, Tippecanoe County Historical Association, tell us more:

50 th Anniversary of the festival

300th Anniversary of the founding of Fort Ouiatenon ("we-ought-ten-on"), the first European settlement in Indiana established by the French.

6,000 participants (artisans, crafts people, reenactors, 18th century entertainers, etc)

Hundreds of special needs children's day on Thursday September 28

Elementary school kids day on Friday, September 29th.

. The event, run by the Tippecanoe County Historical Association, supports more than 50 area non-profits

Anticipate more than 50,000 visitors during the event weekend.

The Tippecanoe County Historical Association was established in 1928. As of today this non-profit organization has the Arganbrite Genealogy Library & Archives Center, the Blockhouse Museum, the Fort Ouiatenon Archaeological Preserve, The Tippecanoe Battlefield Museum, and the new TCHA History Center and Museum (to open in the Spring of 2018).

To learn more, visit:

www.feastofhtehuntersmoon.org

www.tippecanoehistory.org