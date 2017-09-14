Top 8 things to do in Indy this weekend: Sept. 15-17

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s the final weekend of the 2017 summer season, and we’ve got a ton happening in town this weekend. Here is this week’s top 8 things to do in Indianapolis!

1. Indy Wine Fest

With admission purchased online at $35 or at the gate for $45, you can taste 20 different wines from a selection of over 200 from across the world this Friday from 5-10 p.m. or Saturday from 3-8 p.m. With admission, you can learn about new and exciting varieties from the experts in a relaxed festival setting. Wine seminars and cooking demonstrations are conducted by event sponsors, exhibiting wineries, area chefs and restaurateurs. The festival is RAIN or SHINE. Tickets are available here.

2. Indy Irish Fest

Military Park will host Indy Irish Fest this Thursday through Sunday! Live music, authentic Irish food and beer, a kid’s area, race, mass and more will take place depending on the day. Hours vary each day, and outside of Thursday, you will need to buy a ticket to attend. Tickets are available here.

3. 7th Annual Monument Circle Oktoberfest

The north end of Monument Circle will go German for this year’s Oktoberfest, presented by the Columbia Club. The event will feature will feature both German and American foods, two biergartens & German wines. Indy’s beloved Polkaboy will also be performing from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. More information is available here.

4. Indy Jazz Fest

10 days of concerts, master classes and panel discussions in various locations around Indianapolis begins this Thursday and runs through Sept. 23. Most events are family friendly, but some are 21+. Ticket prices vary, so make sure to check the schedule for details!

5. Weekly Music/Entertainment Roundup

The last act of the Klipsch Music Center’s Country Megaticket, Luke Bryan, will roll into town this Friday at 7 p.m., also featuring Brett Eldredge. Neal McCoy, Sponge and various other acts will also be in town this weekend, so there will be a little something for everyone. If you’re more of a comedy fan, Mike Birbiglia will take the stage at Clowes Memorial Hall on the Butler University Campus Friday at 7 p.m.

6. Triton 6th Anniversary

Triton Brewing Company will be celebrating their sixth anniversary this Saturday from 4-9 p.m. at their facility, located at 5764 Wheeler Rd. This is an ALL AGES event featuring a video game truck, food trucks, face painting, caricature artist, special tappings, a bomber release and more! Admission is FREE! For more on the event, click here.

7. 37th Annual La Plaza’s FIESTA

Head down to the American Legion Mall this Saturday from noon-10 p.m for this year’s premier celebration of Latino culture in Indiana. Over 15,000 Hoosiers join the FIESTA celebration every year, where they enjoy a full day of music, dancing, food, children’s activities, a health and wellness fair and community service booths. For more information, click here.

8. Colts Home Opener

Your Indianapolis Colts are home this weekend for the first time in the 2017-18 season as they host the Arizona Cardinals. Touchdown Town will open at 10 a.m. with food trucks, live entertainment and appearances from Blue and Colts cheerleaders. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.