1 dies in crash on State Road 32 north of Zionsville

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A person has died in a single-vehicle accident on State Road 32, according to Boone County authorities.

Deputy Ken Conley, a public information officer for Boone County Sheriff’s Office, said one person has died. He did not have any additional information shortly before 6 p.m.

The sheriff’s office’s dispatch said the crash involved a car.

State Road 32 was closed in the area of the crash, which is east of Indianapolis Executive Airport and west of the Boone-Hamilton county line, according to online traffic records. The crash occurred about 5:15 p.m.