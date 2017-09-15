18 arrested in drug bust, including Delaware Co. deputy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A multi-agency investigation led to the arrest of 18 people, including a Delaware County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

According to the Indiana State Police, the investigation into the drug ring, which spanned from Indianapolis to Muncie, began in mid-March of this year.

That investigation led officers to obtain 14 search warrants, which were carried out by a number of agencies in a cooperative effort this week.

Over the course of the investigation, 20 grams of cocaine, 15 pounds of marijuana, 11 guns, five ounces of meth, one pound of heroin and nearly $90,000 in cash were confiscated.

Those taken into custody as a result of the bust include:

37-year-old Marcus Bennett

38-yer-old Cory Poore

63-year-old Joseph Majko Jr.

45-year-old Michael Campbell

30-year-old Tara Martin

32-year-old Buddy Rutar

37-year-old Jerry Parks

61-year-old John Smith

18-year-old Jaquise Reed

19-year-old Dontae Lawrence

33-year-old Broderick Bullock

31-year-old Anton Holland

33-year-old Danny Terry

24-year-old Alysia Muir

39-year-old Richelle Bennett

29-year-old David Eads

34-year-old Letha Kersey

58-year-old Vera Kersey

All of those taken into custody face a number of preliminary drug charges.

Jerry Parks is a deputy with the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office.

ISP said Parks arrest was the result of a parallel investigation by the Muncie Police Department. The investigation involved a confidential informant conducting a number of drug purchases from Terry in July. According to court documents, Terry arranged a number of controlled buys with the confidential informant.

While monitoring the buys, officers intercepted a phone call Terry made to Parks. Documents show that while on that phone call, Parks alerts Terry to an undercover narcotics investigation, providing a description about an undercover officer.

On Sept. 10, Terry was taken into custody and during an interview with officers, he made officers aware of Parks involvement, documents show. Terry told officers that in addition to providing information about an investigation and an undercover officer, Parks gave Terry his sheriff’s department-issued gun for protection to buys, gave Terry drugs seized while working on behalf of the sheriff’s office and held onto drugs “for safekeeping.”

After the interview with police, it was arranged for Terry to take a package containing 12 pounds of marijuana, equipped with a recording device, to a Muncie residence where Parks was located. On the recording, documents state that Parks and Terry can be heard discussing the contents of the package, with Parks agreeing to assist with its transfer to another location.

Parks is later heard making multiple phone calls trying to find a new location for the package. Parks then instructs his wife to take the bag her vehicle. At that time a search warrant for the location was executed and Parks was taken into custody.

Documents show that during this exchange between Parks, Terry and Parks’ wife, two children were at home at the time.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office provided this statement:

We are all saddened by this recent turn of events as anytime a police officer disgraces himself it reflects negatively not only on his department, but on the entire law enforcement profession. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to maintaining the highest of ethical standards in its dedicated service to the citizens of Delaware County and the State of Indiana and is taking immediate administrative steps to help prevent any similar future occurrence.