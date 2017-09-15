$3.6M in grants awarded to 21 Indiana health centers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services awarded $3.6 million across 21 Indiana health centers to help in the fight against two major health care battles: substance abuse and mental health issues.

HealthNet is a community health center in Indianapolis, and its representatives said it’s the first time they’re getting grant money specifically for those two areas of need. They say the need is crucial at this time.

HealthNet officials have seen first-hand the spike in mental health cases.

“In 2006, HealthNet saw 2,188 mental health patients,” said James Jones, the director of pediatric behavioral health. “Last year, we saw over 21,000.”

They say there have also been a troubling number of substance abuse cases.

“We see families destroyed because of drug use,” said Rick Reifenberg, the associate medical director of internal medicine and pediatrics. “We see people lose jobs and become homeless. It’s a tragedy, and it’s one we see every day in our health centers.”

State data shows that in 2015, more than 500 people died from opioid overdoses. In 2016, the Indiana Hospital Association reported there were nearly 1,000 suicides in the Hoosier state.

HealthNet plans to use some of the grant money to hire a third psychiatrist to serve their patients.

“We want to expedite that as much as possible and be able to service our patients as quickly as possible,” said Jones. “And so this is going to help us do that and touch more lives.”

The health center also wants to help pay patient fees for substance abuse treatment, which could cost hundreds or thousands of dollars. They said covering those costs could be crucial, since they serve many low-income patients.

The grant’s impact around the state could be life-changing.

“We’re so excited to be able to have this funding, and we hope to be able to touch so many more lives with it,” said Jones.

Below is a list of all the health centers that will receive grant money:

Community Health Net Inc. in Gary: $175,700 Echo Community Health Care Inc. in Evansville: $150,830 HealthLinc, Inc. in Valparaiso: $175,700 HealthNet Inc. in Indianapolis: $152,885 Heart City Health Center, Inc. in Elkhart: $175,700 Jane Pauley Community Health Center, Inc. in Indianapolis: $175,700 Lifespring, Inc. in Jeffersonville: $175,700 Maple City Health Care Center, Inc. in Goshen: $175,700 Meridian Services Corp in Muncie: $175,700 Northshore Health Centers Inc. in Portage: $131,789 Open Door Health Services Inc. in Muncie: $175,700 Porter-Starke Services Inc in Valparaiso: $175,700 Purdue University in West Lafayette: $175,700 Raphael Health Clinic in Indianapolis: $175,700 Riggs Community Health Center Inc. in Lafayette: $175,700 Shalom Health Care Center Inc. in Indianapolis: $175,700 Southlake Community Mental Health Center Inc. in Hammond: $175,700 The Health and Hospital Corp of Marion County in Indianapolis: $175,700 Valley Professionals Community Health Center Inc. in Clinton: $175,700 Wayne County in Richmond: $175,700 WindRose Health Network, Inc. in Trafalgar: $175,700

