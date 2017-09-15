Bloomington man dies in early morning crash on I-69

HOBBIEVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Bloomington man died early Friday morning in a crash on Interstate 69 in Greene County, Indiana State Police said.

Fred M. Thompson, 54, was taken to IU Health Bloomington Hospital, but died as a result of his extensive injuries, police said.

Troopers responded just after 2 a.m. to a single-vehicle crash involving a 2002 Ford Explorer southbound on I-69. Earlier, police had received a report that the sport-utility vehicle may have a possibly impaired driver. The vehicle had struck a guardrail twice and drove into the median multiple times. The vehicle’s impact with the guardrail ripped off the driver’s-side door, and the driver was eventually ejected into the median. The vehicle stopped against a bridge wall.

Toxicology results were pending, police said.