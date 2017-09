CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) – Carmel Porchfest is set to get underway this weekend.

The musical event takes place Sunday Sept. 17 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Carmel Arts and Design District.

The fest is free and open to the public.

More than 40 musical acts are set to perform.

For more on this story, click on the video.