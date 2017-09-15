Development to add 60 homes along Monon Trail

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett helped break ground Friday on a new housing development in the Kennedy King neighborhood.

The Monon 16 development will add 60 homes between 16th and 21st streets along the Monon Trail. The area hasn’t seen any major private development in the last hundred years, but developers are hoping to bring new life to the area.

“Today is only the beginning as the Monon 16 Project serves as a testament to our promise to elevate all Indianapolis neighborhoods for the betterment of all of our people,” Hogsett said.

The homes will be sold at different price points, and 20 percent of the homes are reserved for income-qualified buyers.