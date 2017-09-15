Education Secretary DeVos hopes schools ‘re-examine what they’re doing’

(WISH) — A siege of cameras followed her every step inside Hope Academy in Indianapolis.

U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos was on the fourth day of a six day tour. She is visiting schools across the country; she calls it “Rethink School” tour.

DeVos first visited the 21st Century Charter School in Gary, Indiana. She then headed south to Hope Academy. The public charter school is one of 38 schools in the country that teaches teens battling drug and alcohol addictions.

Once inside the academy she talked with a educators she listened to their concerns and challenges. She then tour the school, and finally students at got a chance to address DeVos.

During the conversations DeVos didn’t say much; she listened. After the discussions were over, DeVos headed to Eastern Hancock High School in Charlottesville. The big rivalry game between Eastern Hancock and Kninghtstown kicked off at 7 p.m.

Before the game, she grabbed a bite to eat and talked with parents inside the school.

DeVos made it clear her multistate tour is designed to discover innovative ways to educate tomorrow’s leaders. The tour took DeVos to Indiana, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, Wyoming and Colorado.

24-Hour News 8 asked DeVos what will happen with the information she gathers from Indiana.

“We are going to highlight new and innovative approaches to doing education and hope that schools at a local level will take the opportunity to re-examine what they are doing,” Devos said.

During the interview, DeVos said she wanted to empower parents so they can make the right choices for their children’s education.