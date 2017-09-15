IMPD investigating after man found dead in vehicle on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a vehicle on the city’s northwest side Friday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, they were called to the area of West 27th and East Riverside Drive for a vehicle crash just after 12:30 a.m.

However, when they arrived on scene, they found a man dead inside a truck. Police say the man’s injuries are not consistent with that of a wreck.

IMPD is investigating the death as a homicide at this point.

The name or identity of the victim has not yet been released.