INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you want to get your fill of all things Irish, the Indianapolis Irish Festival is back the weekend.

The festival will run from Thursday to Sunday. It will take place at Military Park inside White River State Park. This is the 22nd year for this event.

There will be all sorts of Irish culture events. Those in attendance can see demonstrations from a Celtic Chef, thatching, Irish dancing and more.

Tickets range from $7 to $17.

For a full schedule, click here.