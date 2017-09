INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 19th Indy Jazz Fest began Thursday and will continue until Sept. 23.

This year’s theme is “Hip Then. Hip Now.” and features¬†concerts, master classes and panel discussions at a variety of locations around Indianapolis.

The festival is put on by the Indianapolis Jazz Foundation, whose mission is to keep the legacy and future of jazz in Indianapolis at the forefront.

Tickets can be purchased here.