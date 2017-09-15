Murder conviction dismissal frees Anderson man after 21 years

Related Coverage Indiana court overturns man’s conviction in 1995 killing

ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) — After 21 years in custody, a man whose murder conviction was overturned by the Indiana Supreme Court is free.

Madison County prosecutors dismissed a murder charge against Trondo Humphrey and said there won’t be a second trial. Humphrey was 16 years old when he was sentenced to prison for killing Benjamin Laflin in 1995.

Humphrey, now 38 years old, was released Friday from the county jail in Anderson. The Herald Bulletin says he hugged his mother and uncle.

Indiana’s highest court threw out the conviction in May, saying Humphrey’s trial attorney failed to challenge key evidence.