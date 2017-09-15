Suspect shot, killed in northeast side break-in

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The suspect in a north side break-in was shot and killed Thursday evening.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, a man defending his family shot and killed a man who broke into their northeast side apartment.

The incident happened just before midnight Thursday evening at an apartment complex on Wiebeck Court near 56th Street and I-465. Police initially responded to the area for a burglary. However, on their way to the scene they learned that someone might have been shot.

After arriving on scene, officers found a man who had been shot and killed and a family of four – a man, woman and two small children – coming out of the apartment.

Police say the suspect, a male, broke into the apartment when he was shot by the man living in the apartment. Several shots were fired at the intruder, but no one else inside the apartment was injured.

Signs of forced entry were discovered at the scene. It is unclear at this point if the break-in was targeted or random.

The name or identity of the suspect is not yet known.