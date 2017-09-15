The High Kings and others to perform at Indy Irish Fest

You may have heard us talk about The Indy Irish Fest all week on Indy Style, and now, one of the event’s acts is HERE to perform just for us.

Meet The High Kings!

About Indy Irish Fest:

-22nd Annual Indy Irish Fest from Sept 14-17 at downtown Military Park. Tickets are $17 at the gate. Full festival opens at 4:30p on Friday.

-Indy Irish Fest is one of downtown Indy’s biggest and best music festivals. A ticket to Irish Fest gives you the chance to see between 7-14 bands in one day, playing both traditional & contemporary Irish or Irish-inspired music. 17 live acts will create more than 34 hours of live music and Irish dancing to enjoy over the course of the weekend.

-Special admission prices: Early bird special from 4:30p-5:30p Friday; admission is just $7. Admission is FREE on Sunday before 11:30a, with a donation of canned goods to St. Vincent de Paul food bank. All weekend, students between 14-18 get in for $12 with Student ID, IBEW Members and Military get in for $7. Children 5 and older are just $7, with FREE admission for children 4 and under.

-Come for the music and stay for the culture! Enjoy Irish markets with more than 20 vendors, the Wee Folks Area with games, crafts and huge inflatables for the kids, a Celtic Mass and the Kilted Mile race on Sunday. There’s a traditional music session tent, Celtic Canines roaming the park, a Cultural Area with lessons about Irish history and the Cultural Stage complete with demonstrations in Irish language and musical instruments. Pipe and Drum bands roam the park throughout the weekend.

-New this year to the festival; the Celtic Culinary Corner, where Chef Eric W. McBride will provide cooking demonstrations and the flavors of the 8 Celtic Nations, and Master Thatcher William Cahill, a guardian of an ancient skill, will provide demonstrations of traditional roof thatching techniques. Don’t forget that after gates are closed on Friday and Saturday nights, there will be an Irish session party at Loughmiller’s Pub & Eatery, where food and drink is plenty and festival musicians play into the wee hours!

To learn more, visit: www.indyirishfest.com, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @ Indy Irish Fest. More info on High Kings at www.thehighkings.com and find them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.