Tow truck driver who lost leg in crash: ‘I hope they catch you’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Jack Deaton spoke Friday from his hospital bed about the early morning that changed his life forever.

“The semi, I don’t know where he come from, but he came along and got me and just twist me, and i yelled so loud that he hit his brakes,” the 53-year-old tow truck driver said.

It happened two weeks ago today on Interstate 70 near the Harding Street exit.

Dash cam video from his tow truck shows the 18-wheeler semi that hit him as he was getting ready to move the truck bed on the right shoulder of the interstate.

“All I kept saying was “Lord, help me, Lord, help me,” because my granddaughter, I love her to death and that’s the only thing that kept me alive.”

Deaton said he would not be here today had it not been for a customer on scene.

“She came over and she seen my leg all twisted up and everything, and I was bleeding really bad, and she’s sitting there, like, ‘I’m a nurse.'”

The nurse helped him while they waited for an ambulance to arrive, but Deaton knew his left leg was gone.

Doctors had to amputate his leg because of the injuries.

Deaton said he’s thankful he’s alive and now has a message for the driver of the semi. He said he hopes the driver of the semi sees this story and knows the pain and damage the driver caused by hitting him and leaving the scene. Deaton said he doesn’t understand why the driver of the semi didn’t do the right thing in the first place.

“He seen my lights on. He knew I was doing a job. He didn’t have to do that. He had two lanes to go over.”

He added, “I hope they catch you. If they don’t, the Lord will take care of you. I promise you that.”