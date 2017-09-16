1 arrested following crash, chase

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One man is in custody after leading police on an overnight chase following a crash.

According to the Indiana State Police, a trooper was called to the area of I-465 northbound near Pendleton Pike for a two-vehicle accident at approximately 3:30 Saturday morning.

As the trooper arrived on scene, he witnessed a Nissan Sentra, driven by 25-year-old Jesus Beltran, flee the scene. A chase then ensued.

The vehicle exited I-465 onto Pendleton Pike. The driver eventually surrendered peacefully to police on Maple Lane in Lawrence.

However during the chase, police believe Beltran threw marijuana from his vehicle.

Beltran faces a number of preliminary charges including driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident and obstruction of justice.