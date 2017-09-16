2 found dead inside boat docked in NW Indiana harbor

PORTAGE, Ind. (AP) — Two people were found dead of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning inside a boat docked at a northwest Indiana harbor.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports the bodies of 44-year-old Michael S. McKinney, of Wanatah, and 38-year-old Jennifer Ellenberger, of Crown Point, were found late Friday.

The Porter County Coroner’s office says they were discovered in the cabin of a boat docked at Portage harbor.

Testing by the Portage Fire Department found toxic levels of carbon monoxide inside the cabin.

Officials say McKinney’s mother had been searching for her son when she found the two.

Toxicology tests are being performed to confirm the cause of death was carbon monoxide poisoning. There were no indications of foul play.