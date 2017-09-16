A look at the Indianapolis Maintenance Center

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Each and every week Dick Wolfsie shares an interesting and exciting story that has a special connection to central Indiana.

This time Dick stopped by the Indianapolis Maintenance Center and talked to Matthew Koscal, the senior vice president of Republic Airline, and Capt. Pat Gannon, also with Republic Airline.

They discuss the hands-on training the future pilots and mechanics in the airline industry receive at that location.There they get experience with a variety of tasks including everything from landing gear swaps, engine changes and standard maintenance inspections.

In addition, Dick also gets a tour of the educational training facility and an up-close look at one of their planes.

To hear more about Dick’s visit to the Indianapolis Maintenance Center, click on the videos.