Chef Wendell: Beans instead of beef

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Feel crummy the day after pigging out on gameday foods? Chili, tacos and burritos made with ground beef taste delicious, but can contribute to indigestion, obesity, high cholesterol and cardiovascular disease.

Take out some of the grease out of your gameday favorites by substituting beans for ground beef, and you won’t have an upset stomach the next day.

Check out this delicious and nutritious recipe:

Bean filling for tacos

1 tbsp. olive or avocado oil

1 small red onion, diced

1/2 cup quartered grape tomatoes or any chopped tomato

2 blocks of tempeh, crumbled (can sub. with black beans)

1 Serrano pepper (or chili pepper of choice)

1 tbsp. nutritional yeast (optional but recommended for a cheesy flavor)

2 tsp. cumin powder

1 tsp. each of coriander, paprika, garlic powder

Himalayan salt

Zest and juice of 1/2 lime

1/4 cup chopped green onions

Heat oil over medium heat. Add onion and cook two minutes. Add tempeh crumbles, tomato, pepper, spices and lime and cook until warmed through; another three to four minutes.

Remove from heat and mix in fresh green onions.

Serve in taco shells or wrapped in warm whole grain or corn tortillas, and add sliced avocado, chopped spinach, fresh salsa and cilantro.

Bean burritos with whole grain (serves two to 10)

Corn or wheat tortillas (10 inch) or regular flour burrito wraps.

1 to 2 pounds cooked and rinsed beans

1 cup cooked brown rice or quinoa

Shredded romaine, spinach or arugula

Chopped tomato

Shredded low-fat cheddar cheese or Dayia dairy-free

Sour cream (low-fat) or dairy-free

Pico de Gallo

Precook brown rice or quinoa.

Wrap burritos in foil or damp towel and heat gently in the oven.

Heat beans and grain separately on the stove.

Fill bottom third with about 1 tbsp. each: beans, shredded lettuce, chopped tomato, whole grain, Pico and grated cheese.

Squeeze fresh lime over filling, wrap and roll.

Serve immediately

For more on this recipe, click here and here.