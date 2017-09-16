Children’s Museum of Indianapolis plans statues of sports stars

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Children’s Museum of Indianapolis is planning bronze sculptures honoring more than a dozen sports stars as part of its new $38.5 million sports exhibit.

The museum says the statues will form an “Avenue of Champions” as part of its Sports Legends Experience that’s scheduled to open next spring.

The planned statues include ones of basketball stars Larry Bird, Tamika Catchings, Bobby Leonard, Reggie Miller and Oscar Robertson. Some others will be four-time Indy 500 winner A.J. Foyt; soccer star and Fort Wayne native DaMarcus Beasley, and hockey great Wayne Gretzky, who scored his first professional goal with the Indianapolis Racers in the former World Hockey Association.

The new outdoor exhibit will have spaces for football, basketball, baseball and soccer activities, along with a mini golf course and pedal car racetracks.