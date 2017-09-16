Crash closes I-69 for hours; 3 sent to hospital

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A serious car and motorcycle accident sent three people to St. Vincent’s Hospital with serious injuries and closed all the southbound lanes of Interstate 69 for several hours.

The crash happened Saturday around 4 p.m. on the onramp that leads from southbound I-69 to southbound I-465.

Indiana State Police say one person was ejected from the motorcycle, and the car tumbled into bushes nearby.

According to ISP, none of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening, even though neither person on the motorcycle was wearing a helmet.

Sgt. John Perrine, a public information officer with ISP, announced the road closure via Twitter.

⚠️🚨🚧 #TrafficAlert ⚠️🚨🚧 I-69 SB is closed at 96th Street. Emergency crews on scene of a serious crash on the ramp from I-69 SB to I-465 — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) September 16, 2017

The crash remains under investigation.

ISP did not say which driver caused the accident.