Fountain Square filled with art for 7th annual festival

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Fountain Square is covered in all types of art this weekend.

The Seventh Annual Art Squared Festival took place Saturday.

Artists had their work on display for guests to walk around and check out.

Emily Litsey, an artist participating in the festival, says she prepares for this event months in advance.

“I think it varies for every artist. For me, I usually, a couple months before the art fair, I start looking through what I have and creating some new paintings for it. But I know some people spend the whole year leading up to it [preparing],” said Litsey.

There was also a contest for artists to create a masterpiece on-site in just a few hours. 24-Hour News 8 photojournalist Joy Hernandez participated in that contest.