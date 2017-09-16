Robbery suspect’s getaway vehicle runs out of gas

LAPORTE, Ind. (AP) — A man charged with robbing a northwest Indiana gas station was easily apprehended — after his getaway vehicle ran out of fuel.

Thirty-three-year-old Sean Harris is being held in jail without bail. The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports Harris made an initial appearance in LaPorte County Circuit Court on Friday, where he faces a felony robbery charge.

Police say the South Bend-area man entered a gas station in Lacrosse on Wednesday and implied to the clerk that he had a gun. He took food, drinks and cigarettes before fleeing.

An Indiana State Police trooper searching for the getaway vehicle found it stopped along the two-lane highway a short while later in neighboring Starke County.

Police say Harris ran out of fuel and had a blood alcohol level above the legal limit.