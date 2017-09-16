The Zone: September 15, 2017

Watch highlights of 21 games in The Zone on WISH-TV with Anthony Calhoun, Meghan McKeown and Charlie Clifford from Friday, September 15. WISH-TV has the most highlights from the most games in Indiana!

Also, watch as the Warren Central Band performs in the WISH-TV studio.

See highlights of individual games by clicking on the matchups below!

Warren Central vs. Ben Davis

Westfield vs. Hamilton Southeastern

Fishers vs. Brownsburg

Center Grove vs. North Central

Whiteland vs. Avon

Lawrence Central vs. Pike

Lawrence North vs. Carmel

Zionsville vs. Noblesville

Greenwood vs. Plainfield

Roncalli vs. Sceinca

Pendleteon Heights vs. New Palestine

Decatur Central vs. Mooresville

Franklin Central vs. Perry Meridian

Lafayette Central Catholic vs. Arlington

Beech Grove vs. Howe