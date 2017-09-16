State Road 32 crash kills 62-year-old woman, injures 2 others

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Authorities have identified the victims in a Friday crash that left one person dead and two others hurt.

The crash happened around 5:12 p.m. on State Road 32, when, according to authorities, a sport-utility vehicle with two adults and a child inside passed in front of a dump truck at the intersection with County Road 1200 East, and the man driving it told authorities he could not stop before crashing into the SUV.

According to a Saturday evening update from authorities in Boone County, the SUV, driven by 42-year-old Lavanya Bandaram, of Carmel, crossed the path of the dump truck, driven by 43-year-old David Johnson, of Indianapolis. Authorities say the impact of the crash caused Bandaram’s SUV to “bounce off the front of the dump truck,” and hit a utility pole. Johnson was not injured.

Lavanya was taken to St. Vincent Hospital for treatment following the crash. Authorities reported Saturday she was in good condition following two surgeries.

Lavanya’s mother, 62-year-old Padmavathy Bandaram, who was visiting the area from India, was a passenger in the SUV and did not survive the crash. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lavanya’s 11-year-old son, Miland Chegu, was also riding in the SUV and was airlifted to Riley Hospital for Children following the crash. Authorities reported on Saturday that he was expected to recover in the next six weeks after surgery to his left arm.

Authorities say it is still not known why the SUV drove through the intersection.

Alcohol and toxicology results were pending on Saturday for both drivers.