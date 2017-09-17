16th Annual Beyond the Badge 5K held Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 16th Annual Jason M. Baker Beyond the Badge 5K took place Sunday.

The event raises money for the Jason M. Baker Foundation, which provides scholarship for students seeking a career in public safety. This year the foundation was able to provide $30,000 in scholarships.

The Jason M. Baker Foundation is named in honor of Marion County Deputy Jason Baker who was shot and killed in the line of duty on Sept. 17, 2001.

In addition to the 5K run and walk, an opening ceremony was held to introduce scholarship recipients of the Jason M. Baker Foundation. There was also a moment of silence to recognize public safety officials killed in the line of duty within the last year, including Southport Lt. Aaron Allan who was shot and killed in the line of duty in July.

A Southport resident and volunteer of Flags 4 Fallen, an organization that carries a flag in honor of a fallen officer or service member during runs, held a flag in honor of Lt. Allan as she ran the course.