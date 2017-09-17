18-year-old shot and killed in car at east side park

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officers from Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after a shooting that left an 18-year-old man dead on the east side.

Officers were called to the area of East 34th Street and North Hawthorne Lane on reports of a person shot on Sunday around 6:45 p.m.

Officers arrived at the scene to find an 18-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition but succumbed to injuries and died at the hospital.

According to officers at the scene, the shooting occurred while the victim was sitting in the front passenger seat of a car in Wes Montgomery Park with his girlfriend.

IMPD says the victim was shot multiple times, and the suspect was seen running north in the park. While police say the shooting might have started as a robbery, they did confirm the meeting had been arranged.

Police say the girlfriend of the victim was unharmed and is cooperating with authorities, as are other witnesses in the park at the time of the shooting.

IMPD has asked anyone with information about the suspect to call 317-262-TIPS.