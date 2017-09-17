Colts lose to Cardinals 16-13 after overtime

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Cardinals beat the Colts 16-13.

The Colts scored twice in the opening quarter, a Frank Gore touchdown run and a Vinatieri field goal. The score after 10-0 after one quarter.

The Cardinals added a field goal int he second quarter to make the score 10-3.

The Colts took the field Sunday afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium looking to get their first win of the 2017 season.

The blue and white are playing against the NFC West Arizona Cardinals without the services of quarterback Andrew Luck, who was ruled out earlier in the week. Instead, Jacoby Brissett was named the starting quarterback for Sunday’s game about an hour before kickoff.

The Colts hope to rebound following last week’s 46-9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Also, Sunday’s game with the Cardinals will mark Bruce Arians’ return to Lucas Oil Stadium.

Arians was hired on in January 2012 as the Colts offensive coordinator. However, after head coach Chuck Pagano was diagnosed with cancer, Arians took over head coaching duties. Arians guided the Colts to a 9-3 record and a playoff win in his time as head coach. After winning 2012 Coach of the Year honors, Arians was named head coach of the Cardinals in 2013.