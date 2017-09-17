Colts take on Cardinals in home opener, hoping to get first win of season

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – When the Colts take the field Sunday afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium, they will be looking to get their first win of the 2017 season.

The blue and white will face off against the NFC West Arizona Cardinals. However, the Colts will be looking to do so without the services of quarterback Andrew Luck, who the team ruled out earlier in the week.

The Colts hope to rebound following last week’s 46-9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Also, Sunday’s game with the Cardinals will mark Bruce Arians’ return to Lucas Oil Stadium.

Arians was hired on in January 2012 as the Colts offensive coordinator. However, after head coach Chuck Pagano was diagnosed with cancer, Arians took over head coaching duties. Arians guided the Colts to a 9-3 record and a playoff win in his time as head coach. After winning 2012 Coach of the Year honors, Arians was named head coach of the Cardinals in 2013.