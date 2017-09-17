Hit-and-run on south side kills 1, injures 1

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person is dead and another at the hospital following a hit-and-run on the city’s south side.

It happened Sunday night at the intersection of East Stop 11 Road and Cherington Drive — that’s just east of U.S. 31.

Officers at the scene confirmed two male pedestrians were hit by a car that fled the scene. A 44-year-old man died, while the other male was transported to the hospital.

According to IMPD, the victims were discovered by someone in a passing vehicle who called police.

No vehicle description is available at this time.