How will businesses fare during Colts home opener?

Related Coverage You can get a Colts ticket for less than $10

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sunday is a day Colts fans look forward to all year: the home opener.

But after last week’s dud against the Los Angeles Rams, and ticket prices plummeting, are businesses near Lucas Oil Stadium worried about turnout?

The businesses WISH-TV spoke to said that will depend on how the game goes, but they’re definitely optimistic Colts fans will be out in full force.

As the Colts prepare for their home opener against the Arizona Cardinals, bars surrounding Lucas Oil Stadium are doing their own pregame homework.

“Have lots of staff here and do our best to get everything in and out really quick,” said Hal Yeagy, the owner of Slippery Noodle Inn, just blocks from the stadium.

Eight Sundays a year, at minimum, Colts fans pack Lucas Oil Stadium.

“Typically we’re closed on Sundays but not on Colts home games,” said James Abbott, who works at Basey’s Downtown Grill and Spirits, also not far from the stadium.

Fans punch their tickets and bars hope they’ll be opening their wallets.

“A normal game day will be about three Saturday nights rolled into five hours,” said Yeagy.

Stakes are high.

“It can have a severe impact. Thirty percent swing in business one way or the other,” Yeagy added.

Last week, the Colts were embarrassed by the Los Angeles Rams in a 46-9 thrashing. So some have dimmed hopes for opening day.

Some fans are even selling tickets for less than $10.

But the expectations remain sky-high for businesses.

“I think it will be a great day for us business-wise,” said Yeagy.

“I’m expecting a really big crowd,” said Abbott.

“I’ve been a season ticket holder since [1984],” said Yeagy. “We stick with them through the thick or thin.”