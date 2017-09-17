IMPD investigating fatal shooting on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officers from Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after a shooting that left a person dead on the east side.

Officers were called to the area of East 34th Street and North Hawthorne Lane — near Wes Montgomery Park — on reports of a person shot on Sunday around 6:36 p.m.

IMPD initially reported via Twitter that the victim was in critical condition and heading to Eskenazi Hospital.

#IMPDNOW: #IMPD is on-scene of shooting in the 3400 block of Hawthorne Ln that has critically wounded a man transported to @EskenaziHealth — IMPD (@IMPDnews) September 17, 2017

Officers at the scene confirmed around 7:20 p.m. that the victim had died.

