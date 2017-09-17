Marion shooting leaves man in critical condition

MARION, Ind. (WISH) — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in the city of Marion.

Officers from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office and the Marion Police Department responded to a shooting near Colonial Park Drive and Home Avenue around 4:20 p.m. on Sunday.

They arrived to find a black male suffering from a gunshot wound in the leg. Authorities say a man described as either black or Hispanic was seen running westbound from the area.

A release from Grant County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the investigation is ongoing and that no suspects have been identified.

The victim, who has not been identified, remains in critical condition at a Fort Wayne hospital.

If you have any information about this incident, you’re asked to contact the Grant County Sheriff’s Office or call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.