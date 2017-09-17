Presidential scholar nominees sought from Indiana schools

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s state schools superintendent wants high schools to nominate their best students for the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.

Superintendent Jennifer McCormick’s office is asking each high school in the state to nominate three students. McCormick’s office wants one boy, one girl and third student who would be a good candidate.

All high school seniors who will graduate between January and June 2018 are eligible, so long as they are a U.S. citizen. The program is also open to private, parochial and home school students.

A committee will select a group of 10 boys, 10 girls and five general candidates to submit to the national commission that will choose the winners. The nomination deadline for schools is Oct. 13.