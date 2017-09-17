16-year-old shot in McCordsville

MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — McCordsville police are investigating after a teen was shot in the Austin Trace neighborhood.

It happened Saturday night around 11 p.m.

McCordsville Police Chief Harold Rodgers Jr. confirmed Saturday just before midnight that a 16-year-old boy had been shot in the back.

Rodgers said detectives were on the scene conducting interviews with witnesses, but that there was not suspect information immediately available.

He described the victim’s condition as awake and breathing and said the victim had been rushed to a local hospital.

Authorities had blocked off the neighborhood and asked residents to stay inside their homes as police K-9 officers conducted a search late Saturday evening.

This is a working investigation.

