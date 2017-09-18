Annessa’s Just One Thing: Healthiest Food to Eat

Check out today’s “Just One Thing” with Registered Dietitian Annessa Chumbley. Annessa says:

I often get asked what is the healthiest food a person can eat- in my opinion – it’s hard to beat salmon. Salmon has benefits for your heart, nervous system, energy level, cholesterol, skin & weight management!

Most importantly, salmon does wonders for your brain. It’s high in a particular kind of Omega-3 healthy fat called DHA. DHA is a fat that makes up your brain. And then, it’s filled with vitamin B12 which is a superhero for your nervous system.

In just one pice of salmon, there is so much nutrition! You’ll get 25 grams protein, 14 grams of brain-boosting healthy fat, 400 mg of potassium, iron, calcium, vitamin A, and 0 carbohydrates…all for just 240 calories!

So whether you are a diabetic, have arthritis, heart disease, want to lose weight, want more energy, or better skin, salmon is the food that will help you.

Just one thing this week! Commit to salmon 2x week. Make it for dinner one night, save some for lunch the next day. The method I’m going to show you on FB takes less than 15 minutes in the oven. Keep healthy eating simple, so you’ll do it. You can get more information & recipes at seafoodnutrition.org.

