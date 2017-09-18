Authorities seek help to find Franklin robbery suspect

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — Authorities have released a surveillance photo taken at a Monday morning robbery of an Admiral gas station.

Franklin police said they were called about 5:05 a.m. to the station on a reported robbery. The station’s address is listed online as 237 W. Jefferson St.

Police said they learned a male suspect entered the business and displayed a knife to the clerk demanding money. The clerk received a small cut to his left hand when he grabbed the suspect’s hand while he reached into the cash drawer.

After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect fled on foot, police said.

The suspect was described as a stocky, white male in his early to mid-20s, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, a red baseball cap and black gym shorts. Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana released the photo of the suspect.

Anyone with information on the suspect should contact the Franklin Police Department’s tip line at 317-346-1100.