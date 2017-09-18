Colts Pagano: No Luck again on Sunday against Browns

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH/AP) — The Colts are getting ready for a game Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, but the star Indianapolis quarterback won’t be playing, coach Chuck Pagano said Monday.

The coach also said he is confident that Andrew Luck will play at some point this season.

The Colts fell to the Arizona Cardinals (1-1) in overtime 16-13.

“You know, we’re disappointed. There are no moral victories, we know that. The goal is to win and we didn’t get the job done,” Pagano said.

“We didn’t get the job done, but they responded, and, you know, they (Colts players) responded with great effort and energy and a fast start, and a lot of good things happened in that ball game. You know, we got things to obviously clean up and we’ve got to learn to finish and close it out.”

Luck will miss his third consecutive game Sunday, and there’s still no timetable for his return to practice.

While Pagano didn’t rule out the possibility of Luck coming back Wednesday, Pagano acknowledged that doctors still have not cleared the franchise quarterback to participate.

Luck missed all of the Colts’ offseason workouts, all of training camp and the entire preseason after having surgery in January to repair a partially torn labrum in his throwing shoulder.

Indy has used two starting quarterbacks, Scott Tolzien and Jacoby Brissett, in two weeks. Both are 0-1, putting the Colts in a 0-2 hole for the fourth consecutive year.

Sunday’s game against the Browns (0-2) will start at 1 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium.