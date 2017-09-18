Firefighter falls through floor while fighting fire at vacant house

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis firefighter survived a scare early Monday morning after falling through the floor of a home during a fire.

The fire happened in the 1500 block of West Vermont Street near White River Parkway West Drive.

The Indianapolis Fire Department dispatched 13 units to the vacant, two-story house.

1 FF declares #Mayday after falling through burned out floor (1st to basement) on Vermont St. Rescued w/in 1 min via stairs #RIT Deployed pic.twitter.com/Yq9pQ5I67z — IFD NEWS (@IFD_NEWS) September 18, 2017

The initial call for this fire came out just after 2:30 this morning. Less than 10 minutes later, a mayday call went out when a firefighter fell through a large hole in the first floor of this house into the basement. Other crews were able to reach him quickly and get him out of the house.

That firefighter is okay and was back on the job almost immediately. Firefighters say the fire was taken care of without any other issues.

Now investigators are trying to figure out where the fire started in the house and what the cause could be.

