Firefighter injured in downtown Zionsville fire

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Multiple fire departments are working to put out a fire in downtown Zionsville.

Crews were called out around 4 a.m. Monday to the intersection of Main Street and Oak Street.

One firefighter has suffered a heat-related injury and has been taken to a hospital.

Firefighters say the building contains at least three upstairs apartments and two downtown businesses.

The person who reported the fire is one of the apartment occupants.

24-Hour News 8’s Emily Kinzer is on the scene and will provide updates on Daybreak when available.