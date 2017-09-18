Hurricane Maria strengthens to Cat 2, expected to become major hurricane Monday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hurricane Maria strengthened to a Category 2 hurricane on Monday morning. Maria is expected to become a major hurricane later today.

“Hurricane Maria is quickly strengthening as it closes in on the Caribbean Islands. It should pass just south of the path Hurricane Irma took, but the long-term models take this hurricane north through the Bahamas,” said WFLA Meteorologist Leigh Spann at WISH-TV’s sister station at Tampa.

Hurricane Hunter aircraft flew into the storm on Monday morning and reported that Maria is intensifying.

As of 8 a.m. on Monday, Hurricane Maria has maximum sustained winds of 110 mph and is moving at 12 mph.

Maria is about 85 miles east of Martinique and about 130 miles east-southeast of Dominica.

A Hurricane Watch has been issued for Puerto Rico, Vieques, and Culebra.

Maria swiftly grew into a hurricane Sunday, and forecasters said it was expected to become much stronger over the coming hours following a path that would take it near many of the islands wrecked by Hurricane Irma and then on toward Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

The hurricane center said hurricane conditions should begin to affect parts of the Leeward Islands by Monday night, with storm surge raising water levels by 4 to 6 feet near the storm’s center. The storm was predicted to bring 6 to 12 inches of rain across the islands, with more in isolated areas.

Maria could make a direct hit on Puerto Rico, which was spared the full brunt of Irma although much of the island had its power knocked out. Gov. Ricardo Rossello said officials had prepared about 450 shelters with a capacity for nearly 68,000 people – or even 125,000 in an emergency. He said schools were cancelled for Monday and government employees would work only a half day.

Officials in the Dominican Republic urged people to leave areas prone to flooding and said fishermen should remain in port.

Here are the other watches and warnings in effect for Hurricane Maria:

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for-

Guadeloupe

Dominica

St. Kitts, Nevis, and Montserrat

Martinique

St. Lucia

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for-

Antigua and Barbuda

Saba and St. Eustatius

St. Maarten

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for-

Puerto Rico, Vieques, and Culebra

U.S. Virgin Islands

British Virgin Islands

Saba and St. Eustatius

St. Maarten

St. Martin and St. Barthelemy

Anguilla

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for-

Barbados

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Elsewhere, Hurricane Jose continues to head north over the Atlantic off the U.S. East Coast, causing dangerous surf and rip currents. Tropical storm watches have been posted along the coast from Delaware to Massachusetts’ Cape Cod. Jose, with top sustained winds of 85 mph, was located about 385 miles west of Bermuda. It was moving north at 9 mph.