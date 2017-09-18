IMPD seeks public’s help to find missing 87-year-old woman

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 87-year-old woman.

Police describe 87-year-old Mary Talley as five feet five inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, and last seen wearing a lime green shirt and green pants.

Talley reportedly went missing from the 4100 block of Ashbourne Lane; police were called around 7 p.m. Monday on report of a missing woman with stage 4 Alzheiner’s and dementia.

Police say Talley had hip surgery last month and is believed to have walked away from the residence.

If you have any information on Talley’s whereabouts, please dial 911 or call Gwendolyn Anderson at 317-413-5684.