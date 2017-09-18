Broad Ripple HS to close; Arlington, Northwest to be middle schools

UPDATE

Indianapolis Public Schools Board voted Monday evening in favor of a restructuring proposal to close Broad Ripple High School and turn Arlington and Northwest high schools into middle schools.

“Every action of this board supports this vision for the future: empowered schools, well-prepared students, equity, choice, and stewardship,” said board president Mary Ann Sullivan in a news release issued after the vote. “We are committed to building a sustainable and continuously improving district.”

PREVIOUS

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Monday night Indianapolis Public Schools Board meeting will decide the fate of three local high schools.

The board is expected to vote to close Broad Ripple High School and turn Arlington and Northwest high schools into middle schools.

About 20 protesters lined up outside IPS headquarters before the vote, hoisting signs and chanting “stop the rush to close our schools.”

Protesters are starting to gather outside IPS headquarters. Board expected to vote on school closure plan tonight pic.twitter.com/YBaQB9OVoa — Megan Sanctorum (@MeganSanctorum) September 18, 2017

IPS School Board President Mary Ann Sullivan told 24-Hour News 8’s Lauren Lowery that she planned to vote for the plan. When Lowery asked what will happen if the plan does not pass, Sullivan said, “I haven’t contemplated that.”

“We’ve had so much time to really think about this, to go to the superintendent and get follow up questions answered,” Sullivan said. “I think board members feel ready to make a choice.”

One commissioner just said she "has to vote no" crowd erupts in applause — Megan Sanctorum (@MeganSanctorum) September 18, 2017

According to IPS, fewer than 6,000 students attend the district’s seven high schools. The superintendent announced a plan in June to operate just four high schools starting in the 2018-2019 school year.

IPS said the plan would save $7 million dollars every year. The district plans to pour that money back into the remaining schools.

IPS hosted public meetings at each of the affected schools. Sullivan said the public’s feedback will be help shape IPS’ plan.

James Turner, a Broad Ripple High School graduate and father to a sophomore at the school, said he felt he didn’t have a voice in the process.

“I feel the public meetings were a sham,” Turner said. “I felt like they already had their mind made up of what they were going to do. Those were just publicity stunts to make it look like they really cared about the community’s input.”

IPS said any potential personnel changes will be decided after the vote.