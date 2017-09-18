IPS set to vote on school closure plan

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The future of several Indianapolis Public Schools campuses could be decided Monday evening by a board vote, administrators said.

The board is set to vote on a plan that calls for the closure or restructuring of three high schools: Broad Ripple, Arlington and Northwest.

The proposal also includes the addition of different career-focused programs at the remaining four high schools in the district: Arsenal Tech, Crispus Attucks, George Washington and Shortridge.

Students would choose which high school to attend based on their interest in the various academic programs.

The school restructuring plan, introduced months ago, has been met with both support and opposition from parents, students and staff members.

Parents supporting the measure rallied Monday morning and handed out copies of emails from more than 700 Indianapolis residents also in favor of the proposal, while groups against the school closures called for the district to delay the vote and consider other options.

A public demonstration by groups opposing the proposal will be at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the John Morton Finney Education Center ahead of the school board’s scheduled vote. The school board meeting will start at 6 p.m.

