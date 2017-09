It was a big night last night for many of your favorite shows on TV, and now we’re getting the “inside scoop” from our friends at Entertainment Tonight. Here’s more from Kevin Frazier!

“Entertainment Tonight”

Weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on WISH-TV

We will have red carpet coverage and fashion a well as other behind the scenes coverage. We will cut elements and roll from our end.

To learn more, visit www.etonline.com.